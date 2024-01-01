10 Polish zloty to Panamanian balboas

Convert PLN to PAB at the real exchange rate

10 pln
2.44 pab

1.000 PLN = 0.2439 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9410.80483.6780.9131,393.6910.98623.771
1 EUR1.06310.85488.9630.9711,481.711.67925.273
1 GBP1.2451.1711104.1421.1371,734.5213.67329.586
1 INR0.0120.0110.0110.01116.6550.1310.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Panamanian Balboa
1 PLN0.24393 PAB
5 PLN1.21965 PAB
10 PLN2.43929 PAB
20 PLN4.87858 PAB
50 PLN12.19645 PAB
100 PLN24.39290 PAB
250 PLN60.98225 PAB
500 PLN121.96450 PAB
1000 PLN243.92900 PAB
2000 PLN487.85800 PAB
5000 PLN1,219.64500 PAB
10000 PLN2,439.29000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Polish Zloty
1 PAB4.09955 PLN
5 PAB20.49775 PLN
10 PAB40.99550 PLN
20 PAB81.99100 PLN
50 PAB204.97750 PLN
100 PAB409.95500 PLN
250 PAB1,024.88750 PLN
500 PAB2,049.77500 PLN
1000 PAB4,099.55000 PLN
2000 PAB8,199.10000 PLN
5000 PAB20,497.75000 PLN
10000 PAB40,995.50000 PLN