1 Polish zloty to Namibian dollars

Convert PLN to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 pln
4.64 nad

1.000 PLN = 4.637 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Namibian Dollar
1 PLN4.63693 NAD
5 PLN23.18465 NAD
10 PLN46.36930 NAD
20 PLN92.73860 NAD
50 PLN231.84650 NAD
100 PLN463.69300 NAD
250 PLN1,159.23250 NAD
500 PLN2,318.46500 NAD
1000 PLN4,636.93000 NAD
2000 PLN9,273.86000 NAD
5000 PLN23,184.65000 NAD
10000 PLN46,369.30000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 NAD0.21566 PLN
5 NAD1.07830 PLN
10 NAD2.15660 PLN
20 NAD4.31320 PLN
50 NAD10.78300 PLN
100 NAD21.56600 PLN
250 NAD53.91500 PLN
500 NAD107.83000 PLN
1000 NAD215.66000 PLN
2000 NAD431.32000 PLN
5000 NAD1,078.30000 PLN
10000 NAD2,156.60000 PLN