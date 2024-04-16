20 Polish zloty to Mexican pesos

Convert PLN to MXN at the real exchange rate

20 pln
82.86 mxn

1.000 PLN = 4.143 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.940.80383.6060.9131,393.7710.99423.724
1 EUR1.06410.85488.9230.9711,482.4111.69325.233
1 GBP1.2461.1711104.1351.1371,736.0113.69429.55
1 INR0.0120.0110.0110.01116.6710.1310.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mexican Peso
1 PLN4.14277 MXN
5 PLN20.71385 MXN
10 PLN41.42770 MXN
20 PLN82.85540 MXN
50 PLN207.13850 MXN
100 PLN414.27700 MXN
250 PLN1,035.69250 MXN
500 PLN2,071.38500 MXN
1000 PLN4,142.77000 MXN
2000 PLN8,285.54000 MXN
5000 PLN20,713.85000 MXN
10000 PLN41,427.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Polish Zloty
1 MXN0.24138 PLN
5 MXN1.20692 PLN
10 MXN2.41384 PLN
20 MXN4.82768 PLN
50 MXN12.06920 PLN
100 MXN24.13840 PLN
250 MXN60.34600 PLN
500 MXN120.69200 PLN
1000 MXN241.38400 PLN
2000 MXN482.76800 PLN
5000 MXN1,206.92000 PLN
10000 MXN2,413.84000 PLN