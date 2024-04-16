500 Polish zloty to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PLN to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 pln
36,553.05 lkr

1.000 PLN = 73.11 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9361.4721.6610.97118.064
1 GBP1.17111.245104.1471.7241.9451.13721.154
1 USD0.9410.803183.6491.3841.5620.91316.99
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PLN73.10610 LKR
5 PLN365.53050 LKR
10 PLN731.06100 LKR
20 PLN1,462.12200 LKR
50 PLN3,655.30500 LKR
100 PLN7,310.61000 LKR
250 PLN18,276.52500 LKR
500 PLN36,553.05000 LKR
1000 PLN73,106.10000 LKR
2000 PLN146,212.20000 LKR
5000 PLN365,530.50000 LKR
10000 PLN731,061.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 LKR0.01368 PLN
5 LKR0.06839 PLN
10 LKR0.13679 PLN
20 LKR0.27357 PLN
50 LKR0.68394 PLN
100 LKR1.36787 PLN
250 LKR3.41968 PLN
500 LKR6.83935 PLN
1000 LKR13.67870 PLN
2000 LKR27.35740 PLN
5000 LKR68.39350 PLN
10000 LKR136.78700 PLN