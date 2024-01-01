1 thousand Polish zloty to Icelandic krónas

Convert PLN to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 pln
34,660.10 isk

1.000 PLN = 34.66 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
How to convert Polish zloty to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Icelandic Króna
1 PLN34.66010 ISK
5 PLN173.30050 ISK
10 PLN346.60100 ISK
20 PLN693.20200 ISK
50 PLN1,733.00500 ISK
100 PLN3,466.01000 ISK
250 PLN8,665.02500 ISK
500 PLN17,330.05000 ISK
1000 PLN34,660.10000 ISK
2000 PLN69,320.20000 ISK
5000 PLN173,300.50000 ISK
10000 PLN346,601.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Polish Zloty
1 ISK0.02885 PLN
5 ISK0.14426 PLN
10 ISK0.28852 PLN
20 ISK0.57703 PLN
50 ISK1.44258 PLN
100 ISK2.88516 PLN
250 ISK7.21290 PLN
500 ISK14.42580 PLN
1000 ISK28.85160 PLN
2000 ISK57.70320 PLN
5000 ISK144.25800 PLN
10000 ISK288.51600 PLN