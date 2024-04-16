50 Polish zloty to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert PLN to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 pln
197,796.50 idr

1.000 PLN = 3,956 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.9221.4711.6610.97118.018
1 GBP1.17111.246104.1681.7241.9451.13721.107
1 USD0.9410.803183.6331.3841.5620.91316.946
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PLN3,955.93000 IDR
5 PLN19,779.65000 IDR
10 PLN39,559.30000 IDR
20 PLN79,118.60000 IDR
50 PLN197,796.50000 IDR
100 PLN395,593.00000 IDR
250 PLN988,982.50000 IDR
500 PLN1,977,965.00000 IDR
1000 PLN3,955,930.00000 IDR
2000 PLN7,911,860.00000 IDR
5000 PLN19,779,650.00000 IDR
10000 PLN39,559,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Polish Zloty
1 IDR0.00025 PLN
5 IDR0.00126 PLN
10 IDR0.00253 PLN
20 IDR0.00506 PLN
50 IDR0.01264 PLN
100 IDR0.02528 PLN
250 IDR0.06320 PLN
500 IDR0.12639 PLN
1000 IDR0.25279 PLN
2000 IDR0.50557 PLN
5000 IDR1.26393 PLN
10000 IDR2.52785 PLN