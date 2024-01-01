10 thousand Polish zloty to Ghanaian cedis

Convert PLN to GHS at the real exchange rate

10,000 pln
31,680.80 ghs

1.000 PLN = 3.168 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.8861.471.6590.97118.008
1 GBP1.17211.245104.1491.7221.9441.13721.1
1 USD0.9410.803183.631.3831.5610.91316.943
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PLN3.16808 GHS
5 PLN15.84040 GHS
10 PLN31.68080 GHS
20 PLN63.36160 GHS
50 PLN158.40400 GHS
100 PLN316.80800 GHS
250 PLN792.02000 GHS
500 PLN1,584.04000 GHS
1000 PLN3,168.08000 GHS
2000 PLN6,336.16000 GHS
5000 PLN15,840.40000 GHS
10000 PLN31,680.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Polish Zloty
1 GHS0.31565 PLN
5 GHS1.57825 PLN
10 GHS3.15649 PLN
20 GHS6.31298 PLN
50 GHS15.78245 PLN
100 GHS31.56490 PLN
250 GHS78.91225 PLN
500 GHS157.82450 PLN
1000 GHS315.64900 PLN
2000 GHS631.29800 PLN
5000 GHS1,578.24500 PLN
10000 GHS3,156.49000 PLN