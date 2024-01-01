100 Pakistani rupees to Mongolian tugriks

100 pkr
1,214.15 mnt

1.000 PKR = 12.14 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.6160.8043.6721.383.75132.497
1 EUR1.063188.8540.8543.9031.4663.98634.532
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0160.0450.389
1 GBP1.2451.171104.06414.5711.7174.66840.444

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PKR12.14150 MNT
5 PKR60.70750 MNT
10 PKR121.41500 MNT
20 PKR242.83000 MNT
50 PKR607.07500 MNT
100 PKR1,214.15000 MNT
250 PKR3,035.37500 MNT
500 PKR6,070.75000 MNT
1000 PKR12,141.50000 MNT
2000 PKR24,283.00000 MNT
5000 PKR60,707.50000 MNT
10000 PKR121,415.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Pakistani Rupee
1 MNT0.08236 PKR
5 MNT0.41181 PKR
10 MNT0.82362 PKR
20 MNT1.64724 PKR
50 MNT4.11810 PKR
100 MNT8.23619 PKR
250 MNT20.59048 PKR
500 MNT41.18095 PKR
1000 MNT82.36190 PKR
2000 MNT164.72380 PKR
5000 MNT411.80950 PKR
10000 MNT823.61900 PKR