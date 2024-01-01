50 Pakistani rupees to Kyrgystani soms

Convert PKR to KGS at the real exchange rate

50 pkr
16.05 kgs

1.000 PKR = 0.3211 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.6120.8043.6721.383.75132.502
1 EUR1.062188.8340.8543.9021.4663.98534.531
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0170.0450.389
1 GBP1.2441.171104.03414.5691.7174.66740.44

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 PKR0.32105 KGS
5 PKR1.60527 KGS
10 PKR3.21054 KGS
20 PKR6.42108 KGS
50 PKR16.05270 KGS
100 PKR32.10540 KGS
250 PKR80.26350 KGS
500 PKR160.52700 KGS
1000 PKR321.05400 KGS
2000 PKR642.10800 KGS
5000 PKR1,605.27000 KGS
10000 PKR3,210.54000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 KGS3.11474 PKR
5 KGS15.57370 PKR
10 KGS31.14740 PKR
20 KGS62.29480 PKR
50 KGS155.73700 PKR
100 KGS311.47400 PKR
250 KGS778.68500 PKR
500 KGS1,557.37000 PKR
1000 KGS3,114.74000 PKR
2000 KGS6,229.48000 PKR
5000 KGS15,573.70000 PKR
10000 KGS31,147.40000 PKR