250 Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert PKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

250 pkr
43.62 egp

1.000 PKR = 0.1745 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.5820.8033.6721.3793.75132.488
1 EUR1.063188.8640.8543.9051.4673.98834.541
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0170.0450.389
1 GBP1.2461.172104.10614.5741.7184.67240.465

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.17448 EGP
5 PKR0.87240 EGP
10 PKR1.74480 EGP
20 PKR3.48960 EGP
50 PKR8.72400 EGP
100 PKR17.44800 EGP
250 PKR43.62000 EGP
500 PKR87.24000 EGP
1000 PKR174.48000 EGP
2000 PKR348.96000 EGP
5000 PKR872.40000 EGP
10000 PKR1,744.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP5.73131 PKR
5 EGP28.65655 PKR
10 EGP57.31310 PKR
20 EGP114.62620 PKR
50 EGP286.56550 PKR
100 EGP573.13100 PKR
250 EGP1,432.82750 PKR
500 EGP2,865.65500 PKR
1000 EGP5,731.31000 PKR
2000 EGP11,462.62000 PKR
5000 EGP28,656.55000 PKR
10000 EGP57,313.10000 PKR