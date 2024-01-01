5,000 Omani rials to Czech korunas

Convert OMR to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 omr
301,357 czk

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Kč60.27 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
OMR to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.031461.0314
Low59.989958.5514
Average60.503959.9958
Change0.10%-0.11%
View full history

1 OMR to CZK stats

The performance of OMR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.0314 and a 30 day low of 59.9899. This means the 30 day average was 60.5039. The change for OMR to CZK was 0.10.

The performance of OMR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.0314 and a 90 day low of 58.5514. This means the 90 day average was 59.9958. The change for OMR to CZK was -0.11.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3521.5131.6760.93720.986
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1551.7751.9661.09924.617
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3881.5370.85919.244
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 OMR60.27140 CZK
5 OMR301.35700 CZK
10 OMR602.71400 CZK
20 OMR1,205.42800 CZK
50 OMR3,013.57000 CZK
100 OMR6,027.14000 CZK
250 OMR15,067.85000 CZK
500 OMR30,135.70000 CZK
1000 OMR60,271.40000 CZK
2000 OMR120,542.80000 CZK
5000 OMR301,357.00000 CZK
10000 OMR602,714.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Omani Rial
1 CZK0.01659 OMR
5 CZK0.08296 OMR
10 CZK0.16592 OMR
20 CZK0.33183 OMR
50 CZK0.82958 OMR
100 CZK1.65916 OMR
250 CZK4.14790 OMR
500 CZK8.29580 OMR
1000 CZK16.59160 OMR
2000 CZK33.18320 OMR
5000 CZK82.95800 OMR
10000 CZK165.91600 OMR