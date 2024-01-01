10 thousand Omani rials to Bangladeshi takas

Convert OMR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 omr
3,049,270 bdt

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Tk304.9 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High305.1990305.2150
Low304.8300284.6830
Average305.0387304.0255
Change0.03%6.99%
1 OMR to BDT stats

The performance of OMR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 305.1990 and a 30 day low of 304.8300. This means the 30 day average was 305.0387. The change for OMR to BDT was 0.03.

The performance of OMR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.2150 and a 90 day low of 284.6830. This means the 90 day average was 304.0255. The change for OMR to BDT was 6.99.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 OMR304.92700 BDT
5 OMR1,524.63500 BDT
10 OMR3,049.27000 BDT
20 OMR6,098.54000 BDT
50 OMR15,246.35000 BDT
100 OMR30,492.70000 BDT
250 OMR76,231.75000 BDT
500 OMR152,463.50000 BDT
1000 OMR304,927.00000 BDT
2000 OMR609,854.00000 BDT
5000 OMR1,524,635.00000 BDT
10000 OMR3,049,270.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Omani Rial
1 BDT0.00328 OMR
5 BDT0.01640 OMR
10 BDT0.03279 OMR
20 BDT0.06559 OMR
50 BDT0.16397 OMR
100 BDT0.32795 OMR
250 BDT0.81987 OMR
500 BDT1.63974 OMR
1000 BDT3.27947 OMR
2000 BDT6.55894 OMR
5000 BDT16.39735 OMR
10000 BDT32.79470 OMR