500 Omani rials to Aruban florins

Convert OMR to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 omr
2,324.62 awg

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ƒ4.649 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.64974.6509
Low4.64914.6491
Average4.64934.6496
Change0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to AWG stats

The performance of OMR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6497 and a 30 day low of 4.6491. This means the 30 day average was 4.6493. The change for OMR to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of OMR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6509 and a 90 day low of 4.6491. This means the 90 day average was 4.6496. The change for OMR to AWG was -0.02.

How to convert Omani rials to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Aruban Florin
1 OMR4.64923 AWG
5 OMR23.24615 AWG
10 OMR46.49230 AWG
20 OMR92.98460 AWG
50 OMR232.46150 AWG
100 OMR464.92300 AWG
250 OMR1,162.30750 AWG
500 OMR2,324.61500 AWG
1000 OMR4,649.23000 AWG
2000 OMR9,298.46000 AWG
5000 OMR23,246.15000 AWG
10000 OMR46,492.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Omani Rial
1 AWG0.21509 OMR
5 AWG1.07545 OMR
10 AWG2.15089 OMR
20 AWG4.30178 OMR
50 AWG10.75445 OMR
100 AWG21.50890 OMR
250 AWG53.77225 OMR
500 AWG107.54450 OMR
1000 AWG215.08900 OMR
2000 AWG430.17800 OMR
5000 AWG1,075.44500 OMR
10000 AWG2,150.89000 OMR