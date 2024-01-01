10 thousand Omani rials to Angolan kwanzas

Convert OMR to AOA at the real exchange rate

10,000 omr
23,094,400 aoa

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Kz2,309 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
OMR to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,315.92002,315.9200
Low2,284.34002,188.9500
Average2,297.17202,254.3420
Change1.10%5.48%
1 OMR to AOA stats

The performance of OMR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,315.9200 and a 30 day low of 2,284.3400. This means the 30 day average was 2,297.1720. The change for OMR to AOA was 1.10.

The performance of OMR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,315.9200 and a 90 day low of 2,188.9500. This means the 90 day average was 2,254.3420. The change for OMR to AOA was 5.48.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 OMR2,309.44000 AOA
5 OMR11,547.20000 AOA
10 OMR23,094.40000 AOA
20 OMR46,188.80000 AOA
50 OMR115,472.00000 AOA
100 OMR230,944.00000 AOA
250 OMR577,360.00000 AOA
500 OMR1,154,720.00000 AOA
1000 OMR2,309,440.00000 AOA
2000 OMR4,618,880.00000 AOA
5000 OMR11,547,200.00000 AOA
10000 OMR23,094,400.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Omani Rial
1 AOA0.00043 OMR
5 AOA0.00217 OMR
10 AOA0.00433 OMR
20 AOA0.00866 OMR
50 AOA0.02165 OMR
100 AOA0.04330 OMR
250 AOA0.10825 OMR
500 AOA0.21650 OMR
1000 AOA0.43301 OMR
2000 AOA0.86601 OMR
5000 AOA2.16503 OMR
10000 AOA4.33006 OMR