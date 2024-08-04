500 New Zealand dollars to South African rand

Convert NZD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
5,440.20 zar

$1.000 NZD = R10.88 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.167211.7504
Low10.765410.7654
Average10.955611.1455
Change-2.57%-2.01%
View full history

1 NZD to ZAR stats

The performance of NZD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1672 and a 30 day low of 10.7654. This means the 30 day average was 10.9556. The change for NZD to ZAR was -2.57.

The performance of NZD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7504 and a 90 day low of 10.7654. This means the 90 day average was 11.1455. The change for NZD to ZAR was -2.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7941.3870.859146.49
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.5960.9040.5695.446
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.3321.7761.1187.639
1 EUR1.0921.6760.853191.5121.5140.938159.975

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / South African Rand
1 NZD10.88040 ZAR
5 NZD54.40200 ZAR
10 NZD108.80400 ZAR
20 NZD217.60800 ZAR
50 NZD544.02000 ZAR
100 NZD1,088.04000 ZAR
250 NZD2,720.10000 ZAR
500 NZD5,440.20000 ZAR
1000 NZD10,880.40000 ZAR
2000 NZD21,760.80000 ZAR
5000 NZD54,402.00000 ZAR
10000 NZD108,804.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / New Zealand Dollar
1 ZAR0.09191 NZD
5 ZAR0.45954 NZD
10 ZAR0.91908 NZD
20 ZAR1.83817 NZD
50 ZAR4.59542 NZD
100 ZAR9.19084 NZD
250 ZAR22.97710 NZD
500 ZAR45.95420 NZD
1000 ZAR91.90840 NZD
2000 ZAR183.81680 NZD
5000 ZAR459.54200 NZD
10000 ZAR919.08400 NZD