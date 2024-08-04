5 New Zealand dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert NZD to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
3,919 rwf

$1.000 NZD = R₣783.8 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
NZD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High806.6790808.2170
Low773.1920773.1920
Average790.6849794.3702
Change-2.83%0.68%
1 NZD to RWF stats

The performance of NZD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 806.6790 and a 30 day low of 773.1920. This means the 30 day average was 790.6849. The change for NZD to RWF was -2.83.

The performance of NZD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 808.2170 and a 90 day low of 773.1920. This means the 90 day average was 794.3702. The change for NZD to RWF was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7951.3870.859146.475
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5760.9030.55995.399
1 GBP1.2811.96711.173107.3251.7761.099187.605
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5291.5150.937160.005

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 NZD783.82400 RWF
5 NZD3,919.12000 RWF
10 NZD7,838.24000 RWF
20 NZD15,676.48000 RWF
50 NZD39,191.20000 RWF
100 NZD78,382.40000 RWF
250 NZD195,956.00000 RWF
500 NZD391,912.00000 RWF
1000 NZD783,824.00000 RWF
2000 NZD1,567,648.00000 RWF
5000 NZD3,919,120.00000 RWF
10000 NZD7,838,240.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 RWF0.00128 NZD
5 RWF0.00638 NZD
10 RWF0.01276 NZD
20 RWF0.02552 NZD
50 RWF0.06379 NZD
100 RWF0.12758 NZD
250 RWF0.31895 NZD
500 RWF0.63790 NZD
1000 RWF1.27580 NZD
2000 RWF2.55160 NZD
5000 RWF6.37900 NZD
10000 RWF12.75800 NZD