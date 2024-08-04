10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert NZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
9,486,860 ngn

$1.000 NZD = ₦948.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High988.3890988.3890
Low935.2120816.2050
Average959.6293922.6222
Change0.74%13.89%
View full history

1 NZD to NGN stats

The performance of NZD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 988.3890 and a 30 day low of 935.2120. This means the 30 day average was 959.6293. The change for NZD to NGN was 0.74.

The performance of NZD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 988.3890 and a 90 day low of 816.2050. This means the 90 day average was 922.6222. The change for NZD to NGN was 13.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 NZD948.68600 NGN
5 NZD4,743.43000 NGN
10 NZD9,486.86000 NGN
20 NZD18,973.72000 NGN
50 NZD47,434.30000 NGN
100 NZD94,868.60000 NGN
250 NZD237,171.50000 NGN
500 NZD474,343.00000 NGN
1000 NZD948,686.00000 NGN
2000 NZD1,897,372.00000 NGN
5000 NZD4,743,430.00000 NGN
10000 NZD9,486,860.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / New Zealand Dollar
1 NGN0.00105 NZD
5 NGN0.00527 NZD
10 NGN0.01054 NZD
20 NGN0.02108 NZD
50 NGN0.05270 NZD
100 NGN0.10541 NZD
250 NGN0.26352 NZD
500 NGN0.52705 NZD
1000 NGN1.05409 NZD
2000 NGN2.10818 NZD
5000 NGN5.27045 NZD
10000 NGN10.54090 NZD