2,000 New Zealand dollars to Mozambican meticals

Convert NZD to MZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 nzd
76,070 mzn

$1.000 NZD = MT38.04 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.220539.4519
Low37.509737.5097
Average38.363438.7285
Change-3.02%-0.69%
View full history

1 NZD to MZN stats

The performance of NZD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.2205 and a 30 day low of 37.5097. This means the 30 day average was 38.3634. The change for NZD to MZN was -3.02.

The performance of NZD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.4519 and a 90 day low of 37.5097. This means the 90 day average was 38.7285. The change for NZD to MZN was -0.69.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 NZD38.03500 MZN
5 NZD190.17500 MZN
10 NZD380.35000 MZN
20 NZD760.70000 MZN
50 NZD1,901.75000 MZN
100 NZD3,803.50000 MZN
250 NZD9,508.75000 MZN
500 NZD19,017.50000 MZN
1000 NZD38,035.00000 MZN
2000 NZD76,070.00000 MZN
5000 NZD190,175.00000 MZN
10000 NZD380,350.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / New Zealand Dollar
1 MZN0.02629 NZD
5 MZN0.13146 NZD
10 MZN0.26292 NZD
20 MZN0.52583 NZD
50 MZN1.31458 NZD
100 MZN2.62916 NZD
250 MZN6.57290 NZD
500 MZN13.14580 NZD
1000 MZN26.29160 NZD
2000 MZN52.58320 NZD
5000 MZN131.45800 NZD
10000 MZN262.91600 NZD