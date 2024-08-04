100 New Zealand dollars to Malagasy ariaries

Convert NZD to MGA at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
270,499 mga

$1.000 NZD = Ar2,705 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,747.84002,769.9600
Low2,655.84002,655.8400
Average2,706.48902,715.2260
Change-1.56%1.83%
1 NZD to MGA stats

The performance of NZD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,747.8400 and a 30 day low of 2,655.8400. This means the 30 day average was 2,706.4890. The change for NZD to MGA was -1.56.

The performance of NZD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,769.9600 and a 90 day low of 2,655.8400. This means the 90 day average was 2,715.2260. The change for NZD to MGA was 1.83.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 NZD2,704.99000 MGA
5 NZD13,524.95000 MGA
10 NZD27,049.90000 MGA
20 NZD54,099.80000 MGA
50 NZD135,249.50000 MGA
100 NZD270,499.00000 MGA
250 NZD676,247.50000 MGA
500 NZD1,352,495.00000 MGA
1000 NZD2,704,990.00000 MGA
2000 NZD5,409,980.00000 MGA
5000 NZD13,524,950.00000 MGA
10000 NZD27,049,900.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / New Zealand Dollar
1 MGA0.00037 NZD
5 MGA0.00185 NZD
10 MGA0.00370 NZD
20 MGA0.00739 NZD
50 MGA0.01848 NZD
100 MGA0.03697 NZD
250 MGA0.09242 NZD
500 MGA0.18484 NZD
1000 MGA0.36969 NZD
2000 MGA0.73938 NZD
5000 MGA1.84844 NZD
10000 MGA3.69688 NZD