10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NZD to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
2,831,000 kzt

$1.000 NZD = ₸283.1 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High294.5670294.5670
Low278.9150263.7860
Average286.2200279.3748
Change-3.89%7.10%
1 NZD to KZT stats

The performance of NZD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 294.5670 and a 30 day low of 278.9150. This means the 30 day average was 286.2200. The change for NZD to KZT was -3.89.

The performance of NZD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 294.5670 and a 90 day low of 263.7860. This means the 90 day average was 279.3748. The change for NZD to KZT was 7.10.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NZD283.10000 KZT
5 NZD1,415.50000 KZT
10 NZD2,831.00000 KZT
20 NZD5,662.00000 KZT
50 NZD14,155.00000 KZT
100 NZD28,310.00000 KZT
250 NZD70,775.00000 KZT
500 NZD141,550.00000 KZT
1000 NZD283,100.00000 KZT
2000 NZD566,200.00000 KZT
5000 NZD1,415,500.00000 KZT
10000 NZD2,831,000.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Zealand Dollar
1 KZT0.00353 NZD
5 KZT0.01766 NZD
10 KZT0.03532 NZD
20 KZT0.07065 NZD
50 KZT0.17662 NZD
100 KZT0.35323 NZD
250 KZT0.88308 NZD
500 KZT1.76616 NZD
1000 KZT3.53232 NZD
2000 KZT7.06464 NZD
5000 KZT17.66160 NZD
10000 KZT35.32320 NZD