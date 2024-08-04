500 New Zealand dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert NZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
90.845 kwd

$1.000 NZD = ك0.1817 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18810.1899
Low0.17970.1797
Average0.18400.1863
Change-3.43%-1.66%
View full history

1 NZD to KWD stats

The performance of NZD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1881 and a 30 day low of 0.1797. This means the 30 day average was 0.1840. The change for NZD to KWD was -3.43.

The performance of NZD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1899 and a 90 day low of 0.1797. This means the 90 day average was 0.1863. The change for NZD to KWD was -1.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NZD0.18169 KWD
5 NZD0.90845 KWD
10 NZD1.81689 KWD
20 NZD3.63378 KWD
50 NZD9.08445 KWD
100 NZD18.16890 KWD
250 NZD45.42225 KWD
500 NZD90.84450 KWD
1000 NZD181.68900 KWD
2000 NZD363.37800 KWD
5000 NZD908.44500 KWD
10000 NZD1,816.89000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KWD5.50390 NZD
5 KWD27.51950 NZD
10 KWD55.03900 NZD
20 KWD110.07800 NZD
50 KWD275.19500 NZD
100 KWD550.39000 NZD
250 KWD1,375.97500 NZD
500 KWD2,751.95000 NZD
1000 KWD5,503.90000 NZD
2000 KWD11,007.80000 NZD
5000 KWD27,519.50000 NZD
10000 KWD55,039.00000 NZD