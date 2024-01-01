100 New Zealand dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert NZD to HRK at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
418.29 hrk

$1.000 NZD = kn4.183 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

NZD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.31424.3503
Low4.12504.1250
Average4.22424.2677
Change-3.04%-0.85%
1 NZD to HRK stats

The performance of NZD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3142 and a 30 day low of 4.1250. This means the 30 day average was 4.2242. The change for NZD to HRK was -3.04.

The performance of NZD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3503 and a 90 day low of 4.1250. This means the 90 day average was 4.2677. The change for NZD to HRK was -0.85.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 NZD4.18289 HRK
5 NZD20.91445 HRK
10 NZD41.82890 HRK
20 NZD83.65780 HRK
50 NZD209.14450 HRK
100 NZD418.28900 HRK
250 NZD1,045.72250 HRK
500 NZD2,091.44500 HRK
1000 NZD4,182.89000 HRK
2000 NZD8,365.78000 HRK
5000 NZD20,914.45000 HRK
10000 NZD41,828.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Zealand Dollar
1 HRK0.23907 NZD
5 HRK1.19535 NZD
10 HRK2.39069 NZD
20 HRK4.78138 NZD
50 HRK11.95345 NZD
100 HRK23.90690 NZD
250 HRK59.76725 NZD
500 HRK119.53450 NZD
1000 HRK239.06900 NZD
2000 HRK478.13800 NZD
5000 HRK1,195.34500 NZD
10000 HRK2,390.69000 NZD