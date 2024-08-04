50 New Zealand dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert NZD to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 nzd
23.26 gbp

$1.000 NZD = £0.4653 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47950.4844
Low0.45690.4569
Average0.46700.4768
Change-2.97%-2.75%
View full history

1 NZD to GBP stats

The performance of NZD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4795 and a 30 day low of 0.4569. This means the 30 day average was 0.4670. The change for NZD to GBP was -2.97.

The performance of NZD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4844 and a 90 day low of 0.4569. This means the 90 day average was 0.4768. The change for NZD to GBP was -2.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 NZD0.46529 GBP
5 NZD2.32644 GBP
10 NZD4.65287 GBP
20 NZD9.30574 GBP
50 NZD23.26435 GBP
100 NZD46.52870 GBP
250 NZD116.32175 GBP
500 NZD232.64350 GBP
1000 NZD465.28700 GBP
2000 NZD930.57400 GBP
5000 NZD2,326.43500 GBP
10000 NZD4,652.87000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Zealand Dollar
1 GBP2.14921 NZD
5 GBP10.74605 NZD
10 GBP21.49210 NZD
20 GBP42.98420 NZD
50 GBP107.46050 NZD
100 GBP214.92100 NZD
250 GBP537.30250 NZD
500 GBP1,074.60500 NZD
1000 GBP2,149.21000 NZD
2000 GBP4,298.42000 NZD
5000 GBP10,746.05000 NZD
10000 GBP21,492.10000 NZD