1 nzd
0.47 fkp

$1.000 NZD = £0.4653 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47950.4844
Low0.45690.4569
Average0.46700.4768
Change-2.97%-2.75%
1 NZD to FKP stats

The performance of NZD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4795 and a 30 day low of 0.4569. This means the 30 day average was 0.4670. The change for NZD to FKP was -2.97.

The performance of NZD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4844 and a 90 day low of 0.4569. This means the 90 day average was 0.4768. The change for NZD to FKP was -2.75.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 NZD0.46529 FKP
5 NZD2.32644 FKP
10 NZD4.65287 FKP
20 NZD9.30574 FKP
50 NZD23.26435 FKP
100 NZD46.52870 FKP
250 NZD116.32175 FKP
500 NZD232.64350 FKP
1000 NZD465.28700 FKP
2000 NZD930.57400 FKP
5000 NZD2,326.43500 FKP
10000 NZD4,652.87000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 FKP2.14921 NZD
5 FKP10.74605 NZD
10 FKP21.49210 NZD
20 FKP42.98420 NZD
50 FKP107.46050 NZD
100 FKP214.92100 NZD
250 FKP537.30250 NZD
500 FKP1,074.60500 NZD
1000 FKP2,149.21000 NZD
2000 FKP4,298.42000 NZD
5000 FKP10,746.05000 NZD
10000 FKP21,492.10000 NZD