50 nzd
67.70 fjd

$1.000 NZD = FJ$1.354 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38311.3975
Low1.33751.3375
Average1.35991.3729
Change-1.89%-0.39%
1 NZD to FJD stats

The performance of NZD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3831 and a 30 day low of 1.3375. This means the 30 day average was 1.3599. The change for NZD to FJD was -1.89.

The performance of NZD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3975 and a 90 day low of 1.3375. This means the 90 day average was 1.3729. The change for NZD to FJD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NZD1.35394 FJD
5 NZD6.76970 FJD
10 NZD13.53940 FJD
20 NZD27.07880 FJD
50 NZD67.69700 FJD
100 NZD135.39400 FJD
250 NZD338.48500 FJD
500 NZD676.97000 FJD
1000 NZD1,353.94000 FJD
2000 NZD2,707.88000 FJD
5000 NZD6,769.70000 FJD
10000 NZD13,539.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 FJD0.73859 NZD
5 FJD3.69294 NZD
10 FJD7.38587 NZD
20 FJD14.77174 NZD
50 FJD36.92935 NZD
100 FJD73.85870 NZD
250 FJD184.64675 NZD
500 FJD369.29350 NZD
1000 FJD738.58700 NZD
2000 FJD1,477.17400 NZD
5000 FJD3,692.93500 NZD
10000 FJD7,385.87000 NZD