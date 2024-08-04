100 New Zealand dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert NZD to ETB at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
4,719.31 etb

$1.000 NZD = Br47.19 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NZD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.193147.1931
Low33.857633.8576
Average36.638235.5793
Change33.20%37.56%
1 NZD to ETB stats

The performance of NZD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.1931 and a 30 day low of 33.8576. This means the 30 day average was 36.6382. The change for NZD to ETB was 33.20.

The performance of NZD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.1931 and a 90 day low of 33.8576. This means the 90 day average was 35.5793. The change for NZD to ETB was 37.56.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 NZD47.19310 ETB
5 NZD235.96550 ETB
10 NZD471.93100 ETB
20 NZD943.86200 ETB
50 NZD2,359.65500 ETB
100 NZD4,719.31000 ETB
250 NZD11,798.27500 ETB
500 NZD23,596.55000 ETB
1000 NZD47,193.10000 ETB
2000 NZD94,386.20000 ETB
5000 NZD235,965.50000 ETB
10000 NZD471,931.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / New Zealand Dollar
1 ETB0.02119 NZD
5 ETB0.10595 NZD
10 ETB0.21190 NZD
20 ETB0.42379 NZD
50 ETB1.05948 NZD
100 ETB2.11895 NZD
250 ETB5.29738 NZD
500 ETB10.59475 NZD
1000 ETB21.18950 NZD
2000 ETB42.37900 NZD
5000 ETB105.94750 NZD
10000 ETB211.89500 NZD