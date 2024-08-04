1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert NZD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
60,482.60 cve

$1.000 NZD = Esc60.48 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.761763.5298
Low59.993259.9932
Average61.297062.2237
Change-3.59%-2.40%
1 NZD to CVE stats

The performance of NZD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.7617 and a 30 day low of 59.9932. This means the 30 day average was 61.2970. The change for NZD to CVE was -3.59.

The performance of NZD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.5298 and a 90 day low of 59.9932. This means the 90 day average was 62.2237. The change for NZD to CVE was -2.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NZD60.48260 CVE
5 NZD302.41300 CVE
10 NZD604.82600 CVE
20 NZD1,209.65200 CVE
50 NZD3,024.13000 CVE
100 NZD6,048.26000 CVE
250 NZD15,120.65000 CVE
500 NZD30,241.30000 CVE
1000 NZD60,482.60000 CVE
2000 NZD120,965.20000 CVE
5000 NZD302,413.00000 CVE
10000 NZD604,826.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / New Zealand Dollar
1 CVE0.01653 NZD
5 CVE0.08267 NZD
10 CVE0.16534 NZD
20 CVE0.33067 NZD
50 CVE0.82668 NZD
100 CVE1.65337 NZD
250 CVE4.13343 NZD
500 CVE8.26685 NZD
1000 CVE16.53370 NZD
2000 CVE33.06740 NZD
5000 CVE82.66850 NZD
10000 CVE165.33700 NZD