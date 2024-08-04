50 New Zealand dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NZD to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 nzd
3,496.90 bdt

$1.000 NZD = Tk69.94 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.139172.6918
Low69.037165.7882
Average70.662071.1492
Change-3.03%6.09%
View full history

1 NZD to BDT stats

The performance of NZD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.1391 and a 30 day low of 69.0371. This means the 30 day average was 70.6620. The change for NZD to BDT was -3.03.

The performance of NZD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 72.6918 and a 90 day low of 65.7882. This means the 90 day average was 71.1492. The change for NZD to BDT was 6.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NZD69.93800 BDT
5 NZD349.69000 BDT
10 NZD699.38000 BDT
20 NZD1,398.76000 BDT
50 NZD3,496.90000 BDT
100 NZD6,993.80000 BDT
250 NZD17,484.50000 BDT
500 NZD34,969.00000 BDT
1000 NZD69,938.00000 BDT
2000 NZD139,876.00000 BDT
5000 NZD349,690.00000 BDT
10000 NZD699,380.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Zealand Dollar
1 BDT0.01430 NZD
5 BDT0.07149 NZD
10 BDT0.14298 NZD
20 BDT0.28597 NZD
50 BDT0.71492 NZD
100 BDT1.42984 NZD
250 BDT3.57460 NZD
500 BDT7.14920 NZD
1000 BDT14.29840 NZD
2000 BDT28.59680 NZD
5000 BDT71.49200 NZD
10000 BDT142.98400 NZD