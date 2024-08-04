10 New Zealand dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert NZD to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
10.68 bam

$1.000 NZD = KM1.068 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10911.1223
Low1.06091.0609
Average1.08321.0995
Change-3.68%-2.15%
View full history

1 NZD to BAM stats

The performance of NZD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1091 and a 30 day low of 1.0609. This means the 30 day average was 1.0832. The change for NZD to BAM was -3.68.

The performance of NZD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1223 and a 90 day low of 1.0609. This means the 90 day average was 1.0995. The change for NZD to BAM was -2.15.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 NZD1.06800 BAM
5 NZD5.34000 BAM
10 NZD10.68000 BAM
20 NZD21.36000 BAM
50 NZD53.40000 BAM
100 NZD106.80000 BAM
250 NZD267.00000 BAM
500 NZD534.00000 BAM
1000 NZD1,068.00000 BAM
2000 NZD2,136.00000 BAM
5000 NZD5,340.00000 BAM
10000 NZD10,680.00000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / New Zealand Dollar
1 BAM0.93633 NZD
5 BAM4.68164 NZD
10 BAM9.36328 NZD
20 BAM18.72656 NZD
50 BAM46.81640 NZD
100 BAM93.63280 NZD
250 BAM234.08200 NZD
500 BAM468.16400 NZD
1000 BAM936.32800 NZD
2000 BAM1,872.65600 NZD
5000 BAM4,681.64000 NZD
10000 BAM9,363.28000 NZD