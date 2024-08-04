500 New Zealand dollars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert NZD to AZN at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
506.21 azn

$1.000 NZD = man.1.012 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04401.0531
Low0.99840.9984
Average1.02231.0329
Change-3.03%-0.84%
1 NZD to AZN stats

The performance of NZD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0440 and a 30 day low of 0.9984. This means the 30 day average was 1.0223. The change for NZD to AZN was -3.03.

The performance of NZD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0531 and a 90 day low of 0.9984. This means the 90 day average was 1.0329. The change for NZD to AZN was -0.84.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NZD1.01241 AZN
5 NZD5.06205 AZN
10 NZD10.12410 AZN
20 NZD20.24820 AZN
50 NZD50.62050 AZN
100 NZD101.24100 AZN
250 NZD253.10250 AZN
500 NZD506.20500 AZN
1000 NZD1,012.41000 AZN
2000 NZD2,024.82000 AZN
5000 NZD5,062.05000 AZN
10000 NZD10,124.10000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 AZN0.98774 NZD
5 AZN4.93870 NZD
10 AZN9.87739 NZD
20 AZN19.75478 NZD
50 AZN49.38695 NZD
100 AZN98.77390 NZD
250 AZN246.93475 NZD
500 AZN493.86950 NZD
1000 AZN987.73900 NZD
2000 AZN1,975.47800 NZD
5000 AZN4,938.69500 NZD
10000 AZN9,877.39000 NZD