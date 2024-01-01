100 Nepalese rupees to Qatari rials

Convert NPR to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 npr
2.72 qar

₨1.000 NPR = QR0.02721 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0274
Low0.02720.0272
Average0.02730.0273
Change-0.29%-0.28%
View full history

1 NPR to QAR stats

The performance of NPR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0272. This means the 30 day average was 0.0273. The change for NPR to QAR was -0.29.

The performance of NPR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0274 and a 90 day low of 0.0272. This means the 90 day average was 0.0273. The change for NPR to QAR was -0.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 NPR0.02721 QAR
5 NPR0.13607 QAR
10 NPR0.27214 QAR
20 NPR0.54428 QAR
50 NPR1.36071 QAR
100 NPR2.72142 QAR
250 NPR6.80355 QAR
500 NPR13.60710 QAR
1000 NPR27.21420 QAR
2000 NPR54.42840 QAR
5000 NPR136.07100 QAR
10000 NPR272.14200 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 QAR36.74560 NPR
5 QAR183.72800 NPR
10 QAR367.45600 NPR
20 QAR734.91200 NPR
50 QAR1,837.28000 NPR
100 QAR3,674.56000 NPR
250 QAR9,186.40000 NPR
500 QAR18,372.80000 NPR
1000 QAR36,745.60000 NPR
2000 QAR73,491.20000 NPR
5000 QAR183,728.00000 NPR
10000 QAR367,456.00000 NPR