1 Nepalese rupee to New Zealand dollars

Convert NPR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 npr
0.01 nzd

₨1.000 NPR = $0.01253 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01270.0127
Low0.01220.0121
Average0.01240.0123
Change2.82%0.55%
1 NPR to NZD stats

The performance of NPR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0124. The change for NPR to NZD was 2.82.

The performance of NPR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for NPR to NZD was 0.55.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to NZD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 NPR0.01253 NZD
5 NPR0.06263 NZD
10 NPR0.12526 NZD
20 NPR0.25051 NZD
50 NPR0.62628 NZD
100 NPR1.25255 NZD
250 NPR3.13138 NZD
500 NPR6.26275 NZD
1000 NPR12.52550 NZD
2000 NPR25.05100 NZD
5000 NPR62.62750 NZD
10000 NPR125.25500 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 NZD79.83720 NPR
5 NZD399.18600 NPR
10 NZD798.37200 NPR
20 NZD1,596.74400 NPR
50 NZD3,991.86000 NPR
100 NZD7,983.72000 NPR
250 NZD19,959.30000 NPR
500 NZD39,918.60000 NPR
1000 NZD79,837.20000 NPR
2000 NZD159,674.40000 NPR
5000 NZD399,186.00000 NPR
10000 NZD798,372.00000 NPR