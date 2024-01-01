Nepalese rupees to Myanmar kyats today

Convert NPR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 npr
15,681.20 mmk

₨1.000 NPR = K15.68 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.729315.8094
Low15.681215.6812
Average15.703915.7344
Change-0.31%-0.38%
View full history

1 NPR to MMK stats

The performance of NPR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7293 and a 30 day low of 15.6812. This means the 30 day average was 15.7039. The change for NPR to MMK was -0.31.

The performance of NPR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.8094 and a 90 day low of 15.6812. This means the 90 day average was 15.7344. The change for NPR to MMK was -0.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupee

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 NPR15.68120 MMK
5 NPR78.40600 MMK
10 NPR156.81200 MMK
20 NPR313.62400 MMK
50 NPR784.06000 MMK
100 NPR1,568.12000 MMK
250 NPR3,920.30000 MMK
500 NPR7,840.60000 MMK
1000 NPR15,681.20000 MMK
2000 NPR31,362.40000 MMK
5000 NPR78,406.00000 MMK
10000 NPR156,812.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Nepalese Rupee
1 MMK0.06377 NPR
5 MMK0.31885 NPR
10 MMK0.63771 NPR
20 MMK1.27541 NPR
50 MMK3.18854 NPR
100 MMK6.37707 NPR
250 MMK15.94268 NPR
500 MMK31.88535 NPR
1000 MMK63.77070 NPR
2000 MMK127.54140 NPR
5000 MMK318.85350 NPR
10000 MMK637.70700 NPR