1 Nepalese rupee to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NPR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 npr
2.25 lkr

₨1.000 NPR = Sr2.252 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
NPR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.27712.2904
Low2.25182.2271
Average2.26452.2636
Change-1.11%1.11%
View full history

1 NPR to LKR stats

The performance of NPR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2771 and a 30 day low of 2.2518. This means the 30 day average was 2.2645. The change for NPR to LKR was -1.11.

The performance of NPR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2904 and a 90 day low of 2.2271. This means the 90 day average was 2.2636. The change for NPR to LKR was 1.11.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NPR2.25175 LKR
5 NPR11.25875 LKR
10 NPR22.51750 LKR
20 NPR45.03500 LKR
50 NPR112.58750 LKR
100 NPR225.17500 LKR
250 NPR562.93750 LKR
500 NPR1,125.87500 LKR
1000 NPR2,251.75000 LKR
2000 NPR4,503.50000 LKR
5000 NPR11,258.75000 LKR
10000 NPR22,517.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 LKR0.44410 NPR
5 LKR2.22049 NPR
10 LKR4.44098 NPR
20 LKR8.88196 NPR
50 LKR22.20490 NPR
100 LKR44.40980 NPR
250 LKR111.02450 NPR
500 LKR222.04900 NPR
1000 LKR444.09800 NPR
2000 LKR888.19600 NPR
5000 LKR2,220.49000 NPR
10000 LKR4,440.98000 NPR