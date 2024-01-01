20 Nepalese rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NPR to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 npr
70.92 kzt

₨1.000 NPR = ₸3.546 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
NPR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.59323.5932
Low3.53573.2920
Average3.55483.4406
Change-1.18%7.69%
1 NPR to KZT stats

The performance of NPR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5932 and a 30 day low of 3.5357. This means the 30 day average was 3.5548. The change for NPR to KZT was -1.18.

The performance of NPR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5932 and a 90 day low of 3.2920. This means the 90 day average was 3.4406. The change for NPR to KZT was 7.69.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NPR3.54597 KZT
5 NPR17.72985 KZT
10 NPR35.45970 KZT
20 NPR70.91940 KZT
50 NPR177.29850 KZT
100 NPR354.59700 KZT
250 NPR886.49250 KZT
500 NPR1,772.98500 KZT
1000 NPR3,545.97000 KZT
2000 NPR7,091.94000 KZT
5000 NPR17,729.85000 KZT
10000 NPR35,459.70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nepalese Rupee
1 KZT0.28201 NPR
5 KZT1.41005 NPR
10 KZT2.82010 NPR
20 KZT5.64020 NPR
50 KZT14.10050 NPR
100 KZT28.20100 NPR
250 KZT70.50250 NPR
500 KZT141.00500 NPR
1000 KZT282.01000 NPR
2000 KZT564.02000 NPR
5000 KZT1,410.05000 NPR
10000 KZT2,820.10000 NPR