20 Nepalese rupees to Jordanian dinars

Convert NPR to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 npr
0.106 jod

₨1.000 NPR = JD0.005289 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0053
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00530.0053
Change-0.31%-0.32%
1 NPR to JOD stats

The performance of NPR to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for NPR to JOD was -0.31.

The performance of NPR to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for NPR to JOD was -0.32.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 NPR0.00529 JOD
5 NPR0.02645 JOD
10 NPR0.05289 JOD
20 NPR0.10578 JOD
50 NPR0.26446 JOD
100 NPR0.52892 JOD
250 NPR1.32230 JOD
500 NPR2.64459 JOD
1000 NPR5.28918 JOD
2000 NPR10.57836 JOD
5000 NPR26.44590 JOD
10000 NPR52.89180 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 JOD189.06500 NPR
5 JOD945.32500 NPR
10 JOD1,890.65000 NPR
20 JOD3,781.30000 NPR
50 JOD9,453.25000 NPR
100 JOD18,906.50000 NPR
250 JOD47,266.25000 NPR
500 JOD94,532.50000 NPR
1000 JOD189,065.00000 NPR
2000 JOD378,130.00000 NPR
5000 JOD945,325.00000 NPR
10000 JOD1,890,650.00000 NPR