500 Nepalese rupees to Guernsey pounds

Convert NPR to GGP at the real exchange rate

500 npr
2.91 ggp

₨1.000 NPR = £0.005828 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00590.0060
Low0.00570.0057
Average0.00580.0059
Change-0.22%-2.21%
View full history

1 NPR to GGP stats

The performance of NPR to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0057. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for NPR to GGP was -0.22.

The performance of NPR to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for NPR to GGP was -2.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 NPR0.00583 GGP
5 NPR0.02914 GGP
10 NPR0.05828 GGP
20 NPR0.11656 GGP
50 NPR0.29140 GGP
100 NPR0.58280 GGP
250 NPR1.45699 GGP
500 NPR2.91398 GGP
1000 NPR5.82795 GGP
2000 NPR11.65590 GGP
5000 NPR29.13975 GGP
10000 NPR58.27950 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 GGP171.58700 NPR
5 GGP857.93500 NPR
10 GGP1,715.87000 NPR
20 GGP3,431.74000 NPR
50 GGP8,579.35000 NPR
100 GGP17,158.70000 NPR
250 GGP42,896.75000 NPR
500 GGP85,793.50000 NPR
1000 GGP171,587.00000 NPR
2000 GGP343,174.00000 NPR
5000 GGP857,935.00000 NPR
10000 GGP1,715,870.00000 NPR