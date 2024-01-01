5 Nepalese rupees to Georgian laris

Convert NPR to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 npr
0.10 gel

₨1.000 NPR = ₾0.02022 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02060.0215
Low0.02010.0200
Average0.02030.0207
Change-1.40%0.89%
1 NPR to GEL stats

The performance of NPR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0206 and a 30 day low of 0.0201. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for NPR to GEL was -1.40.

The performance of NPR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0215 and a 90 day low of 0.0200. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for NPR to GEL was 0.89.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 NPR0.02022 GEL
5 NPR0.10112 GEL
10 NPR0.20224 GEL
20 NPR0.40448 GEL
50 NPR1.01120 GEL
100 NPR2.02239 GEL
250 NPR5.05598 GEL
500 NPR10.11195 GEL
1000 NPR20.22390 GEL
2000 NPR40.44780 GEL
5000 NPR101.11950 GEL
10000 NPR202.23900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nepalese Rupee
1 GEL49.44650 NPR
5 GEL247.23250 NPR
10 GEL494.46500 NPR
20 GEL988.93000 NPR
50 GEL2,472.32500 NPR
100 GEL4,944.65000 NPR
250 GEL12,361.62500 NPR
500 GEL24,723.25000 NPR
1000 GEL49,446.50000 NPR
2000 GEL98,893.00000 NPR
5000 GEL247,232.50000 NPR
10000 GEL494,465.00000 NPR