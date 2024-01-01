20 Nepalese rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert NPR to AED at the real exchange rate

20 npr
0.55 aed

₨1.000 NPR = د.إ0.02741 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
NPR to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02750.0276
Low0.02740.0274
Average0.02740.0275
Change-0.31%-0.30%
1 NPR to AED stats

The performance of NPR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0275 and a 30 day low of 0.0274. This means the 30 day average was 0.0274. The change for NPR to AED was -0.31.

The performance of NPR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0276 and a 90 day low of 0.0274. This means the 90 day average was 0.0275. The change for NPR to AED was -0.30.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NPR0.02741 AED
5 NPR0.13705 AED
10 NPR0.27410 AED
20 NPR0.54821 AED
50 NPR1.37052 AED
100 NPR2.74104 AED
250 NPR6.85260 AED
500 NPR13.70520 AED
1000 NPR27.41040 AED
2000 NPR54.82080 AED
5000 NPR137.05200 AED
10000 NPR274.10400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nepalese Rupee
1 AED36.48240 NPR
5 AED182.41200 NPR
10 AED364.82400 NPR
20 AED729.64800 NPR
50 AED1,824.12000 NPR
100 AED3,648.24000 NPR
250 AED9,120.60000 NPR
500 AED18,241.20000 NPR
1000 AED36,482.40000 NPR
2000 AED72,964.80000 NPR
5000 AED182,412.00000 NPR
10000 AED364,824.00000 NPR