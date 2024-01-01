50 Norwegian kroner to CFP francs

Convert NOK to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 nok
502 xpf

kr1.000 NOK = ₣10.03 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.496610.5434
Low9.95589.9558
Average10.148210.3070
Change-4.41%-2.23%
View full history

1 NOK to XPF stats

The performance of NOK to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4966 and a 30 day low of 9.9558. This means the 30 day average was 10.1482. The change for NOK to XPF was -4.41.

The performance of NOK to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5434 and a 90 day low of 9.9558. This means the 90 day average was 10.3070. The change for NOK to XPF was -2.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFP Franc
1 NOK10.03380 XPF
5 NOK50.16900 XPF
10 NOK100.33800 XPF
20 NOK200.67600 XPF
50 NOK501.69000 XPF
100 NOK1,003.38000 XPF
250 NOK2,508.45000 XPF
500 NOK5,016.90000 XPF
1000 NOK10,033.80000 XPF
2000 NOK20,067.60000 XPF
5000 NOK50,169.00000 XPF
10000 NOK100,338.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 XPF0.09966 NOK
5 XPF0.49832 NOK
10 XPF0.99663 NOK
20 XPF1.99326 NOK
50 XPF4.98316 NOK
100 XPF9.96632 NOK
250 XPF24.91580 NOK
500 XPF49.83160 NOK
1000 XPF99.66320 NOK
2000 XPF199.32640 NOK
5000 XPF498.31600 NOK
10000 XPF996.63200 NOK