5 Norwegian kroner to Vanuatu vatus

Convert NOK to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 nok
56 vuv

kr1.000 NOK = VT11.10 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.359311.4849
Low10.949410.9494
Average11.123811.2460
Change-2.27%-0.59%
1 NOK to VUV stats

The performance of NOK to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3593 and a 30 day low of 10.9494. This means the 30 day average was 11.1238. The change for NOK to VUV was -2.27.

The performance of NOK to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4849 and a 90 day low of 10.9494. This means the 90 day average was 11.2460. The change for NOK to VUV was -0.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NOK11.10100 VUV
5 NOK55.50500 VUV
10 NOK111.01000 VUV
20 NOK222.02000 VUV
50 NOK555.05000 VUV
100 NOK1,110.10000 VUV
250 NOK2,775.25000 VUV
500 NOK5,550.50000 VUV
1000 NOK11,101.00000 VUV
2000 NOK22,202.00000 VUV
5000 NOK55,505.00000 VUV
10000 NOK111,010.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Norwegian Krone
1 VUV0.09008 NOK
5 VUV0.45041 NOK
10 VUV0.90082 NOK
20 VUV1.80163 NOK
50 VUV4.50409 NOK
100 VUV9.00817 NOK
250 VUV22.52043 NOK
500 VUV45.04085 NOK
1000 VUV90.08170 NOK
2000 VUV180.16340 NOK
5000 VUV450.40850 NOK
10000 VUV900.81700 NOK