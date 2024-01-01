2,000 Norwegian kroner to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert NOK to SZL at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
3,340.06 szl

kr1.000 NOK = L1.670 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72331.7966
Low1.65891.6589
Average1.68031.7116
Change-3.09%-2.09%
View full history

1 NOK to SZL stats

The performance of NOK to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7233 and a 30 day low of 1.6589. This means the 30 day average was 1.6803. The change for NOK to SZL was -3.09.

The performance of NOK to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7966 and a 90 day low of 1.6589. This means the 90 day average was 1.7116. The change for NOK to SZL was -2.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swazi Lilangeni
1 NOK1.67003 SZL
5 NOK8.35015 SZL
10 NOK16.70030 SZL
20 NOK33.40060 SZL
50 NOK83.50150 SZL
100 NOK167.00300 SZL
250 NOK417.50750 SZL
500 NOK835.01500 SZL
1000 NOK1,670.03000 SZL
2000 NOK3,340.06000 SZL
5000 NOK8,350.15000 SZL
10000 NOK16,700.30000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Norwegian Krone
1 SZL0.59879 NOK
5 SZL2.99395 NOK
10 SZL5.98790 NOK
20 SZL11.97580 NOK
50 SZL29.93950 NOK
100 SZL59.87900 NOK
250 SZL149.69750 NOK
500 SZL299.39500 NOK
1000 SZL598.79000 NOK
2000 SZL1,197.58000 NOK
5000 SZL2,993.95000 NOK
10000 SZL5,987.90000 NOK