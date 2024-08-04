1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Romanian leus

Convert NOK to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
416.52 ron

kr1.000 NOK = L0.4165 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43530.4408
Low0.41510.4151
Average0.42230.4295
Change-4.31%-2.26%
1 NOK to RON stats

The performance of NOK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4353 and a 30 day low of 0.4151. This means the 30 day average was 0.4223. The change for NOK to RON was -4.31.

The performance of NOK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4408 and a 90 day low of 0.4151. This means the 90 day average was 0.4295. The change for NOK to RON was -2.26.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Romanian Leu
1 NOK0.41652 RON
5 NOK2.08259 RON
10 NOK4.16518 RON
20 NOK8.33036 RON
50 NOK20.82590 RON
100 NOK41.65180 RON
250 NOK104.12950 RON
500 NOK208.25900 RON
1000 NOK416.51800 RON
2000 NOK833.03600 RON
5000 NOK2,082.59000 RON
10000 NOK4,165.18000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 RON2.40086 NOK
5 RON12.00430 NOK
10 RON24.00860 NOK
20 RON48.01720 NOK
50 RON120.04300 NOK
100 RON240.08600 NOK
250 RON600.21500 NOK
500 RON1,200.43000 NOK
1000 RON2,400.86000 NOK
2000 RON4,801.72000 NOK
5000 RON12,004.30000 NOK
10000 RON24,008.60000 NOK