250 Norwegian kroner to Polish zloty

Convert NOK to PLN at the real exchange rate

250 nok
89.79 pln

kr1.000 NOK = zł0.3592 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37480.3833
Low0.35730.3573
Average0.36350.3706
Change-4.17%-2.70%
View full history

1 NOK to PLN stats

The performance of NOK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3748 and a 30 day low of 0.3573. This means the 30 day average was 0.3635. The change for NOK to PLN was -4.17.

The performance of NOK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3833 and a 90 day low of 0.3573. This means the 90 day average was 0.3706. The change for NOK to PLN was -2.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Polish Zloty
1 NOK0.35916 PLN
5 NOK1.79578 PLN
10 NOK3.59156 PLN
20 NOK7.18312 PLN
50 NOK17.95780 PLN
100 NOK35.91560 PLN
250 NOK89.78900 PLN
500 NOK179.57800 PLN
1000 NOK359.15600 PLN
2000 NOK718.31200 PLN
5000 NOK1,795.78000 PLN
10000 NOK3,591.56000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Norwegian Krone
1 PLN2.78431 NOK
5 PLN13.92155 NOK
10 PLN27.84310 NOK
20 PLN55.68620 NOK
50 PLN139.21550 NOK
100 PLN278.43100 NOK
250 PLN696.07750 NOK
500 PLN1,392.15500 NOK
1000 PLN2,784.31000 NOK
2000 PLN5,568.62000 NOK
5000 PLN13,921.55000 NOK
10000 PLN27,843.10000 NOK