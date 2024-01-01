50 Norwegian kroner to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert NOK to PEN at the real exchange rate

50 nok
17.09 pen

kr1.000 NOK = S/.0.3418 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35990.3613
Low0.33950.3395
Average0.34620.3510
Change-5.02%-0.66%
1 NOK to PEN stats

The performance of NOK to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3599 and a 30 day low of 0.3395. This means the 30 day average was 0.3462. The change for NOK to PEN was -5.02.

The performance of NOK to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3613 and a 90 day low of 0.3395. This means the 90 day average was 0.3510. The change for NOK to PEN was -0.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NOK0.34179 PEN
5 NOK1.70895 PEN
10 NOK3.41789 PEN
20 NOK6.83578 PEN
50 NOK17.08945 PEN
100 NOK34.17890 PEN
250 NOK85.44725 PEN
500 NOK170.89450 PEN
1000 NOK341.78900 PEN
2000 NOK683.57800 PEN
5000 NOK1,708.94500 PEN
10000 NOK3,417.89000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Norwegian Krone
1 PEN2.92579 NOK
5 PEN14.62895 NOK
10 PEN29.25790 NOK
20 PEN58.51580 NOK
50 PEN146.28950 NOK
100 PEN292.57900 NOK
250 PEN731.44750 NOK
500 PEN1,462.89500 NOK
1000 PEN2,925.79000 NOK
2000 PEN5,851.58000 NOK
5000 PEN14,628.95000 NOK
10000 PEN29,257.90000 NOK