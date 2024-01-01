5 Norwegian kroner to Cambodian riels

Convert NOK to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 nok
1,875.36 khr

kr1.000 NOK = ៛375.1 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High390.5780391.2400
Low372.1130372.1130
Average379.2203382.8604
Change-3.97%-0.16%
1 NOK to KHR stats

The performance of NOK to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 390.5780 and a 30 day low of 372.1130. This means the 30 day average was 379.2203. The change for NOK to KHR was -3.97.

The performance of NOK to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 391.2400 and a 90 day low of 372.1130. This means the 90 day average was 382.8604. The change for NOK to KHR was -0.16.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cambodian Riel
1 NOK375.07200 KHR
5 NOK1,875.36000 KHR
10 NOK3,750.72000 KHR
20 NOK7,501.44000 KHR
50 NOK18,753.60000 KHR
100 NOK37,507.20000 KHR
250 NOK93,768.00000 KHR
500 NOK187,536.00000 KHR
1000 NOK375,072.00000 KHR
2000 NOK750,144.00000 KHR
5000 NOK1,875,360.00000 KHR
10000 NOK3,750,720.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Norwegian Krone
1 KHR0.00267 NOK
5 KHR0.01333 NOK
10 KHR0.02666 NOK
20 KHR0.05332 NOK
50 KHR0.13331 NOK
100 KHR0.26662 NOK
250 KHR0.66654 NOK
500 KHR1.33308 NOK
1000 KHR2.66616 NOK
2000 KHR5.33232 NOK
5000 KHR13.33080 NOK
10000 KHR26.66160 NOK