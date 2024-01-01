1 Norwegian krone to Kyrgystani soms

Convert NOK to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 nok
7.71 kgs

kr1.000 NOK = Лв7.708 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.15968.3956
Low7.65857.6585
Average7.85948.1023
Change-5.54%-5.84%
1 NOK to KGS stats

The performance of NOK to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1596 and a 30 day low of 7.6585. This means the 30 day average was 7.8594. The change for NOK to KGS was -5.54.

The performance of NOK to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3956 and a 90 day low of 7.6585. This means the 90 day average was 8.1023. The change for NOK to KGS was -5.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 NOK7.70783 KGS
5 NOK38.53915 KGS
10 NOK77.07830 KGS
20 NOK154.15660 KGS
50 NOK385.39150 KGS
100 NOK770.78300 KGS
250 NOK1,926.95750 KGS
500 NOK3,853.91500 KGS
1000 NOK7,707.83000 KGS
2000 NOK15,415.66000 KGS
5000 NOK38,539.15000 KGS
10000 NOK77,078.30000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Norwegian Krone
1 KGS0.12974 NOK
5 KGS0.64869 NOK
10 KGS1.29738 NOK
20 KGS2.59476 NOK
50 KGS6.48690 NOK
100 KGS12.97380 NOK
250 KGS32.43450 NOK
500 KGS64.86900 NOK
1000 KGS129.73800 NOK
2000 KGS259.47600 NOK
5000 KGS648.69000 NOK
10000 KGS1,297.38000 NOK