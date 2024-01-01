1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Icelandic krónas

Convert NOK to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
12,596 isk

kr1.000 NOK = kr12.60 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.065713.2080
Low12.492312.4923
Average12.704312.9130
Change-3.59%-2.24%
View full history

1 NOK to ISK stats

The performance of NOK to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0657 and a 30 day low of 12.4923. This means the 30 day average was 12.7043. The change for NOK to ISK was -3.59.

The performance of NOK to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2080 and a 90 day low of 12.4923. This means the 90 day average was 12.9130. The change for NOK to ISK was -2.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 NOK12.59600 ISK
5 NOK62.98000 ISK
10 NOK125.96000 ISK
20 NOK251.92000 ISK
50 NOK629.80000 ISK
100 NOK1,259.60000 ISK
250 NOK3,149.00000 ISK
500 NOK6,298.00000 ISK
1000 NOK12,596.00000 ISK
2000 NOK25,192.00000 ISK
5000 NOK62,980.00000 ISK
10000 NOK125,960.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Norwegian Krone
1 ISK0.07939 NOK
5 ISK0.39695 NOK
10 ISK0.79390 NOK
20 ISK1.58780 NOK
50 ISK3.96951 NOK
100 ISK7.93902 NOK
250 ISK19.84755 NOK
500 ISK39.69510 NOK
1000 ISK79.39020 NOK
2000 ISK158.78040 NOK
5000 ISK396.95100 NOK
10000 ISK793.90200 NOK