50 Norwegian kroner to Isle of Man pounds

Convert NOK to IMP at the real exchange rate

50 nok
3.57 imp

kr1.000 NOK = £0.07132 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07400.0749
Low0.07030.0703
Average0.07160.0732
Change-3.62%-2.95%
1 NOK to IMP stats

The performance of NOK to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0740 and a 30 day low of 0.0703. This means the 30 day average was 0.0716. The change for NOK to IMP was -3.62.

The performance of NOK to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0749 and a 90 day low of 0.0703. This means the 90 day average was 0.0732. The change for NOK to IMP was -2.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Isle of Man pound
1 NOK0.07132 IMP
5 NOK0.35660 IMP
10 NOK0.71320 IMP
20 NOK1.42640 IMP
50 NOK3.56599 IMP
100 NOK7.13198 IMP
250 NOK17.82995 IMP
500 NOK35.65990 IMP
1000 NOK71.31980 IMP
2000 NOK142.63960 IMP
5000 NOK356.59900 IMP
10000 NOK713.19800 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Norwegian Krone
1 IMP14.02130 NOK
5 IMP70.10650 NOK
10 IMP140.21300 NOK
20 IMP280.42600 NOK
50 IMP701.06500 NOK
100 IMP1,402.13000 NOK
250 IMP3,505.32500 NOK
500 IMP7,010.65000 NOK
1000 IMP14,021.30000 NOK
2000 IMP28,042.60000 NOK
5000 IMP70,106.50000 NOK
10000 IMP140,213.00000 NOK