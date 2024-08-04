10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NOK to IDR at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
14,794,700 idr

kr1.000 NOK = Rp1,479 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,543.49001,558.2300
Low1,469.80001,469.0200
Average1,496.76731,513.4513
Change-4.15%0.03%
1 NOK to IDR stats

The performance of NOK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,543.4900 and a 30 day low of 1,469.8000. This means the 30 day average was 1,496.7673. The change for NOK to IDR was -4.15.

The performance of NOK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,558.2300 and a 90 day low of 1,469.0200. This means the 90 day average was 1,513.4513. The change for NOK to IDR was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NOK1,479.47000 IDR
5 NOK7,397.35000 IDR
10 NOK14,794.70000 IDR
20 NOK29,589.40000 IDR
50 NOK73,973.50000 IDR
100 NOK147,947.00000 IDR
250 NOK369,867.50000 IDR
500 NOK739,735.00000 IDR
1000 NOK1,479,470.00000 IDR
2000 NOK2,958,940.00000 IDR
5000 NOK7,397,350.00000 IDR
10000 NOK14,794,700.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Norwegian Krone
1 IDR0.00068 NOK
5 IDR0.00338 NOK
10 IDR0.00676 NOK
20 IDR0.01352 NOK
50 IDR0.03380 NOK
100 IDR0.06759 NOK
250 IDR0.16898 NOK
500 IDR0.33796 NOK
1000 IDR0.67592 NOK
2000 IDR1.35184 NOK
5000 IDR3.37960 NOK
10000 IDR6.75920 NOK